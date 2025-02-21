Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

FPX opened at $136.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.69. The company has a market capitalization of $994.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $143.53.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.