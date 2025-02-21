Susan Wiseman Sells 3,486 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $139,509.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 182,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,002.18. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,925 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $160,218.50.

On Monday, January 27th, Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $637,280.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,858,158.90.

On Monday, December 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,790 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $125,550.00.

Braze Stock Down 0.4 %

Braze stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 57,713 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 195.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 77,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51,411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Braze by 52.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRZE

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.