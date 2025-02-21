Susan Wiseman Sells 3,486 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $139,509.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 182,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,002.18. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,925 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $160,218.50.
- On Monday, January 27th, Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $637,280.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,858,158.90.
- On Monday, December 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,790 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $125,550.00.
Braze Stock Down 0.4 %
Braze stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
