Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Cut by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

TT opened at $366.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.72 and a 200-day moving average of $379.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $274.77 and a 1-year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.