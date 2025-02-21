Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Cut by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.9% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart Increases Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,570,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

