KLCM Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,834,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 483,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $47,979,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $96.39 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

