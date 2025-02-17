Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Expands By 22.2%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WM Technology Stock Up 5.8 %
MAPSW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 67,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,139. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About WM Technology
