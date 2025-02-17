Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.91. 2,011,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

