Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

