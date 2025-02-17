Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,777,700 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 27,322,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54,444.3 days.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.08.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.