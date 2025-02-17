Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,777,700 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 27,322,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54,444.3 days.
Kuaishou Technology Price Performance
Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.08.
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile
