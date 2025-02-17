Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,654,600 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 1,446,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 330.9 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance
Shares of MIELF opened at $15.36 on Monday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.63.
About Mitsubishi Electric
