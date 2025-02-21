Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 61,435 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,435 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories accounts for about 2.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $69,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Creative Planning lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 116.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,581,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $158.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.76.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

