NTV Asset Management LLC Has $972,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,232,000 after buying an additional 9,829,412 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 274,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,106,000 after buying an additional 241,586 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,701,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,771,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

