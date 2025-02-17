463,000 Shares in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Bought by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 463,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,041,000. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned about 1.36% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 4.9 %

BATS BBUS opened at $110.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

