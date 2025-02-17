Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 826,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,429,000 after buying an additional 720,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

