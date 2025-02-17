Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 2,873 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 189,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 72,293 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,222,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.