AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Critical Survey

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AMB Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A FFW 14.99% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMB Financial and FFW”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial $18.97 million 0.94 $2.19 million N/A N/A FFW $29.39 million 1.46 $4.09 million $4.19 9.31

Dividends

FFW has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FFW pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FFW beats AMB Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier’s checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About FFW

(Get Free Report)

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.