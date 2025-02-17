Systelligence LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 0.66% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $30.71 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

