LightPath Technologies Releases Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

LightPath Technologies, Inc., a prominent provider of advanced optics and imaging systems for defense and commercial applications, recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the fiscal 2025 second quarter that concluded on December 31, 2024. The company presented a press release highlighting various aspects of its performance during this period.

Get alerts:

A comprehensive financial summary for the three months ended December 31, 2024, showcased a 1.5% increase in revenue to $7.4 million compared to $7.3 million in the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, there was a dip in gross profit by 11% to $1.9 million, representing 26% of total revenues for the period.

Operating expenses surged by 12% to $4.4 million, mainly attributed to heightened legal and consulting fees related to business development initiatives and increased sales and marketing spend. LightPath recorded a net loss of $2.6 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of $1.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Albert Miranda, the Chief Financial Officer of LightPath Technologies, duly signed the Form 8-K report on February 13, 2025. The company issued a detailed press release alongside the filing, outlining its strategic moves and financial position for the quarter. Of note, LightPath recently acquired G5 Infrared, aligning with its vision to enhance offerings in the infrared imaging solutions sector and maintain a strong growth trajectory.

Operational highlights during the quarter included sustained deliveries of infrared assemblies to a European defense customer for FPV drone applications, introduction of new OGI cameras, and securing Phase 2 funding in a U.S. Defense Department partnership for the development of BlackDiamond glasses.

LightPath’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Sam Rubin, emphasized the significance of the G5 acquisition and envisioned a promising future for the company in the defense and commercial sectors. The integration of G5 into LightPath’s portfolio is expected to drive growth and bolster the company’s position as a premier provider of next-generation optics and imaging solutions.

LightPath Technologies plans to discuss its fiscal 2025 second-quarter financial results further in an earnings conference call scheduled for later today, providing shareholders and stakeholders with deeper insights into the company’s performance. Participations can join the conference call through the provided details. The company remains committed to its vision of enhancing shareholder value and expanding its market presence in the optics and imaging industry.

For comprehensive financial information and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, interested parties can refer to the detailed Form 8-K filing and accompanying press release which provide an in-depth analysis of LightPath Technologies’ financial results and strategic initiatives.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read LightPath Technologies’s 8K filing here.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also