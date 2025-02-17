Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 4,836 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,739,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,994,000 after acquiring an additional 166,899 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 543,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 86,972 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 142.9% during the third quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDCO stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

