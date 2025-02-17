Head to Head Comparison: Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) versus Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP – Get Free Report) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Xcorporeal and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,287.57%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Xcorporeal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xcorporeal and Helius Medical Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $502,000.00 4.06 -$8.85 million ($6.18) -0.09

Xcorporeal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helius Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Xcorporeal and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies -1,764.74% -244.82% -127.10%

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats Xcorporeal on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcorporeal

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

