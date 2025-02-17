Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $492,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,402. This trade represents a 12.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

