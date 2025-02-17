Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,864 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,008,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.28% of Americold Realty Trust worth $321,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,255,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 87,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,589.68. This represents a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE COLD opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

