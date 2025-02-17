SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,321,000 after buying an additional 78,717 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92,056 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $52.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

