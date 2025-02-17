Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 32,437 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 164.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,437 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.46% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 582,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 384,414 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 348,287 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 186,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 123,623 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 184,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 122,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $24.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $277.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

