Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,962 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC owned 1.37% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 439,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 246,402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,258,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 186,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 100,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000.

Shares of SCHJ opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

