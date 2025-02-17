Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $107.81 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.54 and a one year high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

