Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $115.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.46. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,445. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $681,936.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,867,604.42. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

