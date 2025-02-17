Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,820,000 after buying an additional 1,700,038 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,518,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $82,292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.90 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

