Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 678 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $214.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

