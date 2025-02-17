Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $122.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

