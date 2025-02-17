J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 129 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $223.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $192.87 and a one year high of $267.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.10 and a 200 day moving average of $222.25.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.