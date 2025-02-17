Monument Capital Management Sells 124 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Welltower by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $150.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.