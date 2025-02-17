Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 368.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE DUK opened at $111.69 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $90.09 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp cut Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

