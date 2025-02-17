Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 411.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

PIO opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.