Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Holdings Decreased by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $153.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.25 and a 52-week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brett Jenkins sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.64, for a total value of $739,041.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,145.60. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 37,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $5,929,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,045,497.16. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,209 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,239 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.