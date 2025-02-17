Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Has $571,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,318.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,249.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,196.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

