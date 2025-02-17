Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,898,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,651,000 after buying an additional 285,621 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,810,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after buying an additional 324,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 856,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,394,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $117.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $115.97 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

