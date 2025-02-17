Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Declines By 17.5%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 590,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.3 days.

Airbus Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EADSF traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.63. 1,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649. Airbus has a 52-week low of $136.21 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20.

Get Airbus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 137.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.