Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 47.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,458. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.71. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVBN

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.