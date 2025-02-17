V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after acquiring an additional 662,569 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $69,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,733,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,763 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $129.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average of $123.06.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

