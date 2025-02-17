V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 4,524 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.