Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,949,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,040,000 after buying an additional 57,834 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,434,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,956,000 after buying an additional 76,585 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,359,000 after buying an additional 222,398 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,377,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.