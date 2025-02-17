Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys Shares of 76,741 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 76,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ opened at $78.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

