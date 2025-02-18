Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Bank7 accounts for 1.6% of Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 22.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.46. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Bank7 had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.83%. On average, analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Bank7 Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

