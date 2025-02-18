OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.93 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $35.89 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00025157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

