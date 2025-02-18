Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0752

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $519.72 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.88 or 0.02806284 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00010019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,931,748,611 coins and its circulating supply is 6,913,728,611 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

