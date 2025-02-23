Callan Capital LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.62.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

