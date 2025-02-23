New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,500 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 821,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $17,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 197,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,846.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,070,000 after acquiring an additional 463,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 336,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

