Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 179.82%.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

HALO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,348. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

