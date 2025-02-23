44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,642 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $6.80 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.